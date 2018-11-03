Stephanie McMahon Discusses How Her Children Reacted to Her Match With Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania, Explains the Importance of the Evolution Event and the Message WWE Wants to Send to Women

– The National recently interviewed WWE’s Stephanie McMahon, who discussed a variety of topics. Below are some highlights.

Stephanie McMahon on the significance of Evolution to inspire women: “Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed of women being equal to men, especially in our storylines and for this to happen and to actually come true and to be this much further in the evolution of our business is something that is a little beyond words for me. I am the mum of three girls, aged 12, 10 and eight, and I want them to grow up in a world where they know they can achieve anything they want as long as they work hard for it like anyone else.”

Her thoughts on if the Evolution event would’ve happened without the #givedivasachance hashtag in 2015: “It would have taken longer. I do think we would have got there, but it would have taken longer.”

Her thoughts on the message WWE wants to send to women and girls: “When you look at Nia Jax, Ember Moon and Alexa Bliss, they all look different and their body types are all different. That is not what this is about. The message is about empowerment and the fact that everybody does look different and we need to support one another.”

On the importance of WWE branching out globally: “Paul [Levesque (Triple H), WWE’s Executive Vice President of Talent] calls it global localization. But the notion is to recreate the model we have here with our performance centre and NXT and recreating that all over the world. We just launched NXT UK so this is our first test model with a performance centre and the like to really deepen the engagement and with community within those markets, while of course growing local stars. And those local stars will come through the system. They will come to NXT North America, they will be part of Raw and SmackDown.”

Stephanie on how her kids react to her training and facing Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 34: “In terms of working with Ronda, my kids came down to watch me train in the performance centre with Ronda. They watched us go through the match and Ronda got in the ring with them and she was great. She really is a wonderful person and she got in the ring with them and worked them over a little bit and then it was really cute. I was with my kids and it was the day before WrestleMania. It was my two little ones. My oldest one understands it more. I said ‘OK guys, this is how the match is going to end. Ronda Rousey is going to break my arm, but she is not really going to break my arm’ and they weren’t getting it. So I said ‘Mummy’s going to lie down on the floor’ and I put my arm up in the air and I said ‘OK Murphy I want you to grab my arm and push it back like this.’ As soon as she touched my arm I went like this and reacted she had really hurt me. And then I was Murphy, ‘I’m OK, that is what I am showing you, it is all in the reaction.’ I then asked her to do the same thing and I didn’t react and I was able to say ‘see, you’re not hurting me’. And then my youngest was like ‘let me try, let me try!’ It was their aha moment and they were no longer worried. But mummy going through the table from the year before that was harder to explain. My 10 year old explained it as the stunt table. ‘That’s the stunt table, right momma?’ they asked.”

Stephanie on if her kids have any interest in the business: “They love it. My oldest and my youngest, they really love it. My youngest is obsessed with John Cena and wants to marry him. My oldest, this is quite cute, said ‘Momma, I don’t want your job, I don’t want daddy’s job, I want Pop’s job. So she is probably going to be the boss one day. But the middle daughter she could’t care less unless it is Paul or I in the ring. She wants to have an animal rescue farm.”