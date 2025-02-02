Stephanie McMahon Weighs In On WWE’s Work With Connor’s Cure, Make-A-Wish

Stephanie McMahon has been very involved with WWE’s charitable work over the years, and she recently discussed their work with Connor’s Cure and Make-A-Wish. The former CBO for the company spoke about the organizations in her appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On WWE’s charitable work: “It’s all about our fans and it is all about giving back. I mean, that’s been a part of the ethos of WWE from the very beginning; we were one of the first partners of [the] Make-A-Wish Foundation over 30 years ago, and our talent were the most requested wishes out of anybody, and that’s really how the relationship started and it’s like, of course, yes, of course bring this child. Yes, we want to make this wish come true. What more can we do?”

On Connor’s Cure: “Connor’s Cure was founded because of a little boy named Connor Michalek who was impossible not to fall in love with … His dad told me, he said, ‘You know, you guys aren’t supposed to be back in Pittsburgh until the summer,’ and this was Royal Rumble and he said, ‘And the doctors say that Connor is not going to make it,’ and I just couldn’t get over that.”

On her relationship with Connor Michalek: “When I said goodbye to Connor, I gave him a little kiss on his cheek and I’ll never forget how soft his cheek was, and then he turned around and he looked at me, and I know this sounds crazy but I swear our souls touched … We invited him to WrestleMania and we were thinking give him something to hang on for and it worked because hope is really important and hope really does matter.”

On doctors advising against Michalek going to WrestleMania: “They said this will be a disaster, don’t travel. His dad did it anyway and he said it was like he had his little boy back … then his hero Daniel Bryan ultimately wins it all at Wrestlemania and Daniel Bryan came over to him with the championship and said, ‘You did this and you have to continue your fight.'”