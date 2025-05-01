Steve Austin Considering Returning To Podcasts, Hasn’t Made A Decision Yet

In an interview with the Ariel Helwani Show (via Fightful), Steve Austin said he was considering a return to the podcast world after ending ‘The Steve Austin Show’ back in 2020. It was one of the first podcasts hosted by an actual wrestler and featured interviews with a variety of names from the wrestling world. The show still runs, but the episodes are all reruns.

Austin said: “I guess I got lucky because I looked at a lot of people when I first started doing the podcast and interviewing people and when you first start talking to people, even though you’ve been talking your whole life, interviewing is something different. It’s a learned skilled. I guess I grabbed onto it okay. I wouldn’t say I’m the best by any stretch. I’ve been thinking a little bit about starting back in the podcast business. I think my podcast aired five years ago. I’ve been thinking about getting back in the game. Maybe something more about my life than interviewing people. I’m trying to make a decision on that.”