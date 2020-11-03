New Steve Austin Documentary In The Works From Producers Of The Last Dance

There has been lots of recent news regarding upcoming pro wrestling documentaries, including a Netflix docuseries on WWE chairman Vince McMahon. It appears that McMahon’s biggest foe during the Attitude Era, Stone Cold Steve Austin, also has a documentary in the works.

In an appearance on The Chris Van Vliet Show (h/t Wrestling Inc), Lillian Garcia revealed that she was approached by WWE about being featured in a documentary on Austin.

According to Garcia, the producers from The Last Dance, the critically acclaimed 10-part series on Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, are the ones in charge of the Austin documentary.

“WWE contacted me and they said the producers from The Last Dance are going to reach out to you,” Garcia said. “They want you in their documentary. It’s crazy because when I got the message I was literally just watching The Last Dance documentary. I said, ‘Jake I’m literally watching your documentary right now, this is amazing.’ I come to find out that they want to do a documentary for ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin and it’s coming out next year.”

She also noted that it will tell the true story of Austin and be released next year.