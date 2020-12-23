Steve Austin On Potential Movie With The Rock, Costing Vince McMahon $14,000 At TV Taping, Pat McAfee’s NXT Promos

In a recent interview on the Pat McAfee Show, Steve Austin discussed potentially doing a movie with The Rock, costing Vince McMahon $14,000 at a TV taping, Pat McAfee’s promos in NXT, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Steve Austin on costing Vince McMahon $14,000 at a TV taping: “A lot of times we would do that at a TV taping just because the crowd was there, and they’d crash the music and I’d go back down. Maybe I’d already done an interview or wrestled a match, and I’d go out there just to entertain the crowd and make sure they came back happy. One time I just kept staying out there, staying out there. It was somewhere in New York where the union was involved. Finally, I went in, and Vince calls me into his office the next day. He goes, ‘Goddamn, Steve, you cost me $14,000 extra dollars last night.’ It was overtime on the crew. So he’s calling me out because I just cost him $14,000 just for that crew to stay overtime. I’m like, ‘I’ll split it with you.’ He goes, ‘Goddamnit, I don’t want your money. I’m just telling you. Come on in a little bit earlier.’ We used to do that shit all the time. Towards the end – Kevin Dunn in the truck – he’d finally just get on the horn to the house and go, ‘Steve, come on in.’ That’s how we rolled back in the day, man. We were gonna give you your money’s worth.”

On Pat McAfee’s promos in NXT: “When you’re thinking too much out there, Pat, it ain’t worth a shit. I’ve been watching your promos, and I’m gonna talk about you for a second. Dude, you’ve been lighting people up on the horn. Obviously, the success of your show, you’ve got the intelligence to put together a sharp-ass promo that makes people feel something. Whether you’re riling them up or pissing them off or whatever, it’s the ability to put out information and people process it. Also, the attitude and delivery with which you’re putting it out at.”

On potentially doing a movie with The Rock: “That might mess with his credibility a little bit. He’s worked long and hard, and people forget how long he’s been out there in the acting world now. He’s been out there longer acting than he was in wrestling. He’ll always be known as a wrestler and one of the top entertainers of all time, he’s the biggest movie star in the world. I think he takes his credibility very serious, and he doesn’t need me to do a buddy flick with him to stay on top being the No. 1 guy. It is what it is. I’m not looking to do that movie by the way, so that’s why. But if The Rock wanted to do that movie, all he’d have to do was say, ‘Hey dude, come up with this.’ Is it gonna happen? No. But people always ask me, and that’s why. It’s the integrity of his career, and he doesn’t need to do it. I wouldn’t press it to do it anyway.”

