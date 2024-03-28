wrestling / News
Steve Corino Announced For Indie Wrestling 2024 Hall Of Fame Class
Steve Corino is the latest member of the Indie Wrestling 2024 Hall Of Fame class. GCW announced on Wednesday that Corino will be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame this year and will be inducted by Colby Corino. Corino joins Trent Acid, Kevin Hogan, and The Briscoes as members of this year’s class.
The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on April 7th at noon ET in Philadelphia and stream on YouTube.
*2024 Indie HoF Update*
Inductee #4:
STEVE CORINO
Inducted by:
COLBY CORINO
Also Announced:
Trent Acid
The Briscoes
Kevin Hogan
The 2024 #IndieHoF Ceremony takes place in Philadelphia on Sunday 4/7 at Noon and streams LIVE & FREE on Youtube!
Tix:https://t.co/EZnfwCxQHj pic.twitter.com/tzrRf0YNc9
