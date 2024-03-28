Steve Corino Announced For Indie Wrestling 2024 Hall Of Fame Class

Steve Corino is the latest member of the Indie Wrestling 2024 Hall Of Fame class. GCW announced on Wednesday that Corino will be inducted into the Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame this year and will be inducted by Colby Corino. Corino joins Trent Acid, Kevin Hogan, and The Briscoes as members of this year’s class.

The Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on April 7th at noon ET in Philadelphia and stream on YouTube.