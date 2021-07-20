Steve Corino Coming Out Of Retirement To Face Son Colby Corino

Former ECW star Steve Corino is coming out of retirement to face his son, Colby Corino, in a match for PWF next month in North Carolina. Colby announced the match in a tweet, hyping it as the “The Challenge” between the two.

Steve Corino’s most recent match was in 2016 when he squared off against Cody Rhodes in Ring of Honor. Corino then went on to exit ROH in 2017 to become a coach and producer at the WWE Performance Center.

During his in-ring career, Corino captured numerous championships, including winning the ECW World title at November to Remember in 2000.

You can see the video hyping the match below.