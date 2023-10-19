Steve Maclin Says D-Von’s Return Made Bully Ray Soft

Steve Maclin has been having some issues with Bully Ray lately, and Maclin believes it’s because of D-Von. Maclin spoke with WrestleZone’s Bill Pritchard and talked about how the Team 3D reunion has caused Bully to lose some of his edge.

“It’s one of those things where with D’Von coming back, it kind of stirred up old emotions and changed him a little bit,” Maclin said (per Fightful). “I don’t know if him on his nostalgia kick, but when he asked for my help, I went and helped him with PCO and obviously we poured battery acid down his throat, we burned him alive, we’ve done everything possible to get the job done. But now here we are with me asking help with Rhyno and all he wants to do is talk to him. A guy like Bully Ray doesn’t talk. He’ll go out there and talk about it but when he wants to get something done, he gets it done. It didn’t sit right with me.”

Team 3D reunited at Impact 1000 and picked up a win over The Desi Hit Squad.