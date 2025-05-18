Steve Maclin Says He Was Pushing For Steel Cage Match To Finish Eric Young Feud

Steve Maclin was hoping that he could have a steel cage match in order to blow off his feud with Eric Young. Maclin defeated Young in a bloody Dog Collar match to retain his TNA International Championship and end their rivalry, but he told Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Joel Pearl on In The Weeds that he was looking for a match in the confines of the cage.

“Steel cage,” Maclin said. “That was something I was pushing for us as a storyline for me and EY to finish there, but with the Lethal Lockdown, it’s not going to happen anytime soon that I know of. That’s what I was pushing for, for a while.”

He continued, “The Dog Collar Match was one I had wanted to do for a while because I grew up a big fan of Roddy Piper. My grandmother raised me on it, so he and Greg Valentine were ones that I watched even as I got into wrestling, as I trained, I would go back and watch that because of Piper’s selling and fire, and the moments. It was a lot of fun.”

Maclin is set to defend his International Championship against Matt Cardona at TNA Under Siege on Friday.