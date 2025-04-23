Steve McMichael Reportedly Entering Hospice Care

WCW alumnus Steve “Mongo” McMichael is entering hospice care, according to a new report. WJTV reports that the Pro Football Hall of Famer, who joined WCW in 1995, is being removed from a ventilator in the ICU and transferred to a hospice care facility. A rep for McMichael, who was diagnosed with ALS in January of 2021, confirmed the news in an email to the AP.

McMichael is a former WCW United States Champion and an alumnus of the Four Horsemen. He appeared ringside for Lawrence Taylor’s match at WrestleMania X and refereed the Monster’s Ball Match at TNA Bound For Glory 2008.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to McMichael and his family.