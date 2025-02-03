Stevie Richards Weighs In On JD McDonagh’s Scary Bump From Last Week’s WWE Raw

Stevie Richards recently analyzed the frightening bump that JD McDonagh took during his tag team match on last week’s WWE Raw. As previously noted, McDonagh suffered injuries when a moonsault to Ivar on the outside of the ring resulted in the Judgment Day member’s head and bouncing off the commentary booth. Richards, who looks at wrestling moves in-depth on his YouTube channel, did so with McDonagh’s bump as you can see below.

Richards noted that McDonagh and Ivar’s feet seemed to get tangled up which tripped McDonagh backward. McDonagh has confirmed that he suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung. You can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On the impact of the bump: “How did he not break his neck? This is every bit as bad as that dude who did the 630 or whatever and then landed straight on his head backwards; this is the same kind of backlash.”

On the move not being needed in the match: “This was not necessary in the least. Technically, nothing wrong, it’s a positioning error and I think [Ivar’s] … a really great guy.”

On the likelihood of a concussion: “If you’re telling me right here that his brain did not smack up against his skull and pinball back and forth? No, no way.”

On McDonagh: “I’m very, very impressed with the way he bumps and sells — but, that’s a double-edged sword, and I know it better than everybody else. His greatest asset is going to possibly be why he might be, at 53 years old or sooner, feeling the way I felt or more, outside of a spine infection.”