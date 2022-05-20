Sting Files To Trademark ‘The Icon’

PWInsider reports that Sting has filed to trademark the term ‘The Icon’, which is one of his in-ring nicknames, for merchandise and entertainment purposes.

G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts.

G & S: Action figure toys; Action figures; Action figures and accessories therefor; Toy action figures

G & S: Energy drinks; Energy drinks containing caffeine; Energy drinks enhanced with vitamins, minerals, or nutrients; Non-alcoholic drinks, namely, energy shots

G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.