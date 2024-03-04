Sting Wins Retirement Match Alongside Darby Allin In AEW Revolution Main Event

Sting retired on top as he and Darby Allin beat the Young Bucks in The Icon’s final match at AEW Revolution. Sting and Allin beat the Bucks to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships in Sting’s retirement bout. The crazy Tornado Tag match saw Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat attempt to aid their longtime friend when the Bucks went nefarious, but were taken out.

The match ended when the Bucks were about to go for the TK Driver, but Allin was able to shove Nick off the top rope. Sting then hit a Scorpion Death Drop followed by a Coffin Drop from Allin. Sting applied the Scorpion Deathlock to make Matt tap.

Allin and Sting have been AEW World Tag Team Champions for 26 days, having won the titles from Ricky Starks and Big Bill on the February 7th episode of Dynamite. No word on their fate with Sting retiring.

