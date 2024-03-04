Join 411’s Live AEW Revolution Coverage

Hey kids! Steve Cook back here with you for All Elite Wrestling’s latest PPV offering. Revolution 2024 should end up being one of the most important and talked about shows of the year, if for no other reason than Sting’s last match. There are some other things going on tonight, but we all know what everybody’s here to see. Can anybody steal the show? Let’s find out together!

The Wrestle Aunts host the Zero Hour. Renee Paquette & RJ City are here with us. Tony Schiavone is joined at ringside by David Crockett! So happy he’s here for this.

Excalibur & Nigel McGuinness are ringside for the Zero Hour matches. Dasha is our ring announcer.

Bang Bang Scissor Gang (Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Austin Gunn, Billy Gunn, Colten Gunn & Jay White) vs. Jeff Jarrett, Isiah Kassidy, Jay Lethal, Willie Mack, Marq Quen & Satnam Singh (w/Sonjay Dutt & Karen Jarrett): Max botches yet another rap! Anthony at least lands his mike work. Isiah & Austin Gunn start off. Isiah hits a kick and does a shot taunt. Austin has his own shot taunt. Tag to Colten. Kassidy gets out of the ring quick and tags Quen. Colten gets the advantage, tags Caster. Caster with a slam, tags Bowens, they hit the Scissor Me Timbers for two. Colten tags back in and becomes the face in peril. Jarrett tags in, gets some assistance from his wife and does the Fargo Strut. Lethal tags in, hits some quick moves and tags in Mack. Mack powers Colten down and tags Quen in. Quen hits a kick and tags Kassidy in, but there’s a malfunction at the junction and Bowens tags in. Bowens hits a famouser, but Lethal hits a Combination and Quen covers for two. Singh tags in and throws Bowens around. Lethal in, hits a delayed vertical suplex. JJ comes in, hits a leg sweep, gets kicked on a backdrop attempt. JJ crotches himself, gets blockbusted by Bowens. Billy Gunn gets the tag and he goes ham on these people. Mack stuns him, Lethal hits a cutter, Kassidy hits a swanton, Quen with a 450 & Billy kicks out. Mack misses off the top rope, and White gets the tag. Gunns hit the 310 to Yuma and it’s a finisher parade. Singh & White pair off. Singh throws some people around, but Billy hits the Famouser. White hits the Blade Runner to Mack and gets the win.

Winners: Bang Bang Scissor Gang (12:22 via pinfall)

Jay White takes the mike and tells us that Greensboro is one of his favorite cities in the world, and has some of the best wrestling fans in the world. He runs down the card and pumps up his company. He reminds us who he is. He might handle some Big Business of his own on March 13, but until then he’s got two words for us, Gunns up!

Lexy Nair is with Doc Sampson, Orange Cassidy & the Best Friends. OC wants his friends to stay in the back so they don’t get hurt.

The Bastard Pac is on his way back! About damn time!

Tony & David are back at ringside and talking about special things happening. I like how David shrugs off his mispronouncing “Bucks” by saying “that’s what I call them”.

Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander (w/Stokely Hathaway) vs. Skye Blue & Julia Hart: Big Stoke joins Excalibur & Nigel at the table, which might be for the best given his recent efforts. Willow & Kris work Skye over early. Kris runs into a boot, arm drags Julia when she tags in and slams her. Willow & Kris suplex Julia & Skye for a two count. Kris hits a back suplex on Julia for two. Julia targets the knee of Willow, and Skye follows the lead. Willow hit a big chop on Julia and Julia wasted no time tagging out. Kris gets the tag and noggin knocks the heels. Senton on both girls gets a two count. Julia with a Northern lariat on Kris, Kris rolls out of Julia’s submission attempt for a two count. Skye gets slammed down by Willow & Kris. Willow hits the Stampede on Julia, then a DVD gets two. Kris gets kicked down on the floor. Skye gets tagged in and kicks Willow a minute afterward for two. Kris & Julia tag in and tee off on each other. Julia goes up top, hits the moonsault but Willow breaks up the count. Julia goes after Kris’s arm while Skye takes Willow out on the outside. Willow tags back in, pounces Skye! Kris takes Julia out, Willow hits the Doctor Bomb on Skye and that’s three!

Winners: Willow Nightingale & Kris Statlander (13:31 via pinfall)

Cook’s AEW Revolution 2024 Review

Excalibur & Nigel are joined by Tony Schiavone at ringside.

AEW TNT Championship Match: Christian Cage (c) (w/Killswitch, Mother & Nick Wayne) vs. Daniel Garcia: Aubrey has her hair looking good tonight. Not saying anything, just noting things. Garcia shoulderblocks Christian down, so he goes outside to talk with his family. Back in the ring, Christian works an ankle injury and nobody buys it other than Nigel, but Christian gets an eye poke out of it. Christian works him over afterwards, and flexes like he’s Lex Luger or something. Daniel fights back for a minute but gets dumped outside, then Christian dives onto him on the floor. Garcia fights out of the Killswitch and targets Christian’s knee. Anklelock lasts a second or so before Garcia gets tossed to the floor. Garcia gets tossed to the floor again, then gets knocked off the apron. Christian wants a countout. Garcia gets his head knocked off the ringpost. Nick Wayne charges Garcia and gets backdropped over the rail. Dasha fortunately was well out of the way. Back in the ring, Garcia pulls Christian’s turtle neck over his head and gets punched while Garcia dances. Sunset flip & rollup get 2s for Garcia. Christian gets tossed over the steps Cactus Jack style. Backbreaker gets two for Christian back in the ring. Christian tries a top rope move, but Garcia goes to an ankle lock. Back suplex by Garcia gets two. Christian monkey flips Garcia into the corner, and Killswitch hits a chokeslam while Aubrey is distracted. A frog splash gets a two count for Christian. At ringside, Daddy Magic emerges and fights to the back with Killswitch. Garica hits a piledriver on Christian for two! Garica gets another nearfall on Christian, Nick Wayne with some interference and a Killswitch gets a three count.

Winner: Christian Cage (16:47 via pinfall)

Lexy Nair lets us know that Bryan Danielson is 100% focused.

Continental Crown Championship Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson: Tony lets us know we won’t see any outside interference in this match like we did in the last one. Renee tells us that Eddie dedicates this match to Jun Akiyama.