Straight Up Steve Austin Rating, Viewership Down For Season Two Premiere

The second season premiere for Straight Up Steve Austin was down heavily in ratings and viewers from the season one finale. Monday’s show drew a 0.19 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 598,000 viewers, down 41% and 29% from the from the September season one finale numbers of a 0.32 demo rating and 848,000 viewers.

The show ranked #52 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The CFP Championship game on ESPN won the night for all television with a 5.05 demo rating and 18.219 million viewers.