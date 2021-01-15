wrestling / News
Straight Up Steve Austin Rating, Viewership Down For Season Two Premiere
January 14, 2021 | Posted by
The second season premiere for Straight Up Steve Austin was down heavily in ratings and viewers from the season one finale. Monday’s show drew a 0.19 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 598,000 viewers, down 41% and 29% from the from the September season one finale numbers of a 0.32 demo rating and 848,000 viewers.
The show ranked #52 among cable originals for the night per Showbuzz Daily. The CFP Championship game on ESPN won the night for all television with a 5.05 demo rating and 18.219 million viewers.
