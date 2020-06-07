Stu Bennett Looks Back at The Nexus’ Debut on 10th Anniversary

Hard as it may be to believe, the Nexus made its debut ten years ago and Stu Bennett posted to Twitter to comment on the stable. The former Wade Barrett posted to remember the debut, which saw him lead Daniel Bryan, Darren Young, Skip Sheffield, Michael Tarver, Justin Gabriel, Heath Slater, and David Otunga onto Monday Night Raw where they destroyed John Cena and the entire ringside area:

10 years ago today: June 7th 2010.

Thank you to the other seven men who helped make it happen.

History will be written by the victors, but those who were there to witness it are forever immune to their revision.

You’re either Nexus or you’re against us. ⚫️🟡 pic.twitter.com/g5Wx0U0rz6

— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) June 7, 2020