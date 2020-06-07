wrestling / News

Stu Bennett Looks Back at The Nexus’ Debut on 10th Anniversary

June 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nexus

Hard as it may be to believe, the Nexus made its debut ten years ago and Stu Bennett posted to Twitter to comment on the stable. The former Wade Barrett posted to remember the debut, which saw him lead Daniel Bryan, Darren Young, Skip Sheffield, Michael Tarver, Justin Gabriel, Heath Slater, and David Otunga onto Monday Night Raw where they destroyed John Cena and the entire ringside area:

