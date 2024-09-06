Stu Grayson Set To Compete At Maple Leaf Pro Forged in Excellence

Stu Grayson is set for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s debut event in October. Scott D’Amore’s promotion announced on Friday that Grayson will be in action at Forged In Excellence, which takes place on October 19th and 20th and airs on Triller TV+.

It was announced on Thursday that Mike Bailey vs. Konosuke Takeshita will take place on night one of the event.