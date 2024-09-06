wrestling / News
Stu Grayson Set To Compete At Maple Leaf Pro Forged in Excellence
September 6, 2024 | Posted by
Stu Grayson is set for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s debut event in October. Scott D’Amore’s promotion announced on Friday that Grayson will be in action at Forged In Excellence, which takes place on October 19th and 20th and airs on Triller TV+.
It was announced on Thursday that Mike Bailey vs. Konosuke Takeshita will take place on night one of the event.
BREAKING: Canada's @stu_dos of The Dark Order is coming to #MLPForgedInExcellence on October 19 and 20 in Windsor, Ontario! Catch all the action live on@FiteTV!
Get tickets NOW: https://t.co/LZSzF5XCEO pic.twitter.com/cN7KNs7Ak9
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) September 6, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Thinks Without Ted Turner, There’s A Chance Wrestling Wouldn’t Be On TV
- Tony Khan Says Reports On Media Talks Have Been ‘Pretty Accurate,’ Praises Fans’ Enthusiasm
- WWE, UFC Sued By Man Alleging ‘Hush Money’ Payments Sent Via Daniel Bryan & Sasha Banks
- Tony Khan on New Media Rights Deal Making AEW the Second Most Profitable Wrestling Company