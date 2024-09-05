– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced a huge matchup for the promotion’s debut event on October 19. TNA star Mike Bailey will take on AEW star Konosuke Takeshita in a singles matchup. As noted, Takeshita will also be in action on Night 2, facing Josh Alexander.

Other names scheduled for the debut events include Miyu Yamashita, Raj Dhesi (formerly Jinder Mahal), Trevor Lee (formerly Cameron Grimes), Gisele Shaw, and KUSHIDA. Both nights one and two will stream live on TrillerTV.