wrestling / News

Mike Bailey vs. Konosuke Takeshita Set for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling on October 19

September 5, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling - Mike Bailey vs Konosuke Takeshita Image Credit: Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

– Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling announced a huge matchup for the promotion’s debut event on October 19. TNA star Mike Bailey will take on AEW star Konosuke Takeshita in a singles matchup. As noted, Takeshita will also be in action on Night 2, facing Josh Alexander.

Other names scheduled for the debut events include Miyu Yamashita, Raj Dhesi (formerly Jinder Mahal), Trevor Lee (formerly Cameron Grimes), Gisele Shaw, and KUSHIDA. Both nights one and two will stream live on TrillerTV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Konosuke Takeshita, Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling, Mike Bailey, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading