Summer Rae Overwhelmed by Fan Response on WWE Royal Rumble Return, Says She’s Known for Weeks

– As previously reported, WWE has announced that former Superstar Summer Rae will be returning for the women’s Royal Rumble match later this month at he Royal Rumble 2022. In a video on her Instagram Story, Summer Rae commented on the news and the fan response she’s received on the news via social media.

Summer Rae also noted that she’s known about the news for weeks and that it was originally meant to be a surprise. She stated the following:

“Okay, so obviously I can’t sleep, and I’ve been on Twitter and I am so overwhelmed by the amazing response on Twitter by you guys! Oh my gosh! Like, we weren’t even supposed to announce that I was going to be in the Rumble. It was going to be a surprise, and then I found out a couple of hours ago. So, I was really nervous to look on Twitter because people are mean, like, people just be mean on Twitter. And the response; everyone was so nice. You guys have me in my feels, and everyone’s so hyped. And I don’t know, I’ve just been gone so long that I didn’t know what the response would be like. Like, I didn’t know if it’d be positive or negative, and it’s just so good. And thank you so much. All my friends are being so supportive and just the fans, like Wrestle Twitter’s just insane, and I’m just so excited, and now I’m happy that I don’t have to keep this a surprise until the end of the month. And in my most recent Q&A, when I said, ‘Oh, no, I have so much going on. I wouldn’t go back, but I lo–” — I’ve known for weeks. Don’t sleep on me. I was playing. I was working y’all! It’s a work. Life’s a work!”

Summer Rae was previously released by WWE in November 2017. The WWE Royal Rumble 2022 is scheduled for Saturday, January 29 at The Dome at America’s Center Source in St. Louis, Missouri.

