Various News: Woman Hits Sweet Chin Music In Real Fight, Rizzler Getting Arizona Iced Tea Flavor
– A video that has gone viral sees a woman hitting Sweet Chin Music in a real locker room fight. You can see the video below via Facebook, with the woman hitting a superkick and then posing like Shawn Michaels:
– Arizona Iced Tea is releasing a new Rizzberry flavored iced tea after AEW celebrity guest The Rizzler. The company wrote on Twitter:
“We have consulted with our new CRO (Chief Rizz Officer) The Rizzler to bring the most rizz-enhancing drink known to man.
Rizzberry coming soon.”
— AriZona Iced Tea (@DrinkAriZona) March 31, 2025
