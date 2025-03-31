wrestling / News

Various News: Woman Hits Sweet Chin Music In Real Fight, Rizzler Getting Arizona Iced Tea Flavor

March 31, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE SHawn Michaels Undertaker WrestleMania 25 Image Credit: WWE

– A video that has gone viral sees a woman hitting Sweet Chin Music in a real locker room fight. You can see the video below via Facebook, with the woman hitting a superkick and then posing like Shawn Michaels:

– Arizona Iced Tea is releasing a new Rizzberry flavored iced tea after AEW celebrity guest The Rizzler. The company wrote on Twitter:

“We have consulted with our new CRO (Chief Rizz Officer) The Rizzler to bring the most rizz-enhancing drink known to man.

Rizzberry coming soon.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Shawn Michaels, The Rizzler, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading