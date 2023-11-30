Swerve Strickland On AEW Dynamite Win, Says He Got Momentum From His Full Gear Scars

Swerve Strickland picked up a win over Jay White on last night’s AEW Dynamite, and he spoke about the win and more in a post-show promo. Strickland defeated White in an AEW Continental Classic match to main event last night’s show. In a post-show digital exclusive video, he talked about the win and how his momentum came from his win over Hangman Page at AEW Full Gear and more. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:

On his win over Jay White on Dynamite: “What’s really going through my head? My head is up. I held my head high. Six points up, as a matter of fact. Jay White, a man I have not faced since I got off my 90 days of being unemployed. He was my first match in New Japan STRONG. You know what happened that night? He beat me. We went 20 minutes, hard, heavy. I was out of shape. I didn’t have my bearings. He got the fair when that night. Tonight, different story. I’ve got 2 years of experience here in AEW over you, Jay White. That makes me the veteran. That makes me the experienced one. You were the one that was outmatched tonight. You think I didn’t see that low blow bull crap coming? I saw what you did last week to RUSH. I’m studying tape. I’m watching. I’m a master scientist at this game.”

On his momentum following his win over Page at Full Gear: “You want to know where I got the momentum from? Look at these scars right here. These scars were left behind by Hangman Page from our war of a Texas Death Match at AEW Full Gear in Los Angeles. I’m going to carry these with me for the rest of my life, just like how he drank my blood from my forehead. He’s going to carry me with him for the rest of his life. We’re bound together for a long time. I’m never going to forget that. I’m going to carry that with me for the rest of this tournament. I’m going to carry that with me for the rest of this year and into 2024.”

On what’s next for him: “Just like the simple fact that it was Sting who put me in a coffin, and I’ve never been the same since. I’ve carried that momentum with me for the rest of my career. Moving forward, I don’t care who’s up next. Whether it be RUSH, Mark Briscoe, or three-time AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley. Swerve is here and everybody knows whose house it is. Every city we go to, Swerve’s House.”