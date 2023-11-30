Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 11.29.23  

What a time to be alive as a wrestling fan, man.

It’s Wednesday, you know what that means…

We are here with Bryan Danielson on commentary.

Jon Moxley vs Jay Lethal

Some takedowns to start, Jay tries for the sharpshooter early but Jon escapes. He is sent outside and Jay takes time to gloat, allowing Jon to slide in the ring, hit an elbow strike, and send Lethal into the barricade. Knee breaker by Jay, then a dragon screw. Jay corners Jon with some rights, Jon eats them, asks for more, hits his own, they trade blows in the center of the ring. Jon bites the nose. Hits the ropes, misses a right, Lethal tries for Lethal Injection, Jon tries for a bulldog choke, but Jay hits a stunner then works the leg again. Jay to the top rope. He dives with an elbow. Cover for 1..2.NO!!!

We are back and Jon hits a surprise cutter. He tries to wake up his leg as Jay gets his head right. Jon tries for a piledriver, Jay sends Jon into the corner. Chop to Jon up top. Another dragon screw, this time off the top rope! Jay rushes with a kick to the leg, Jon dodges, hits an elbow. Lethal with a right. They trade blows again.Jon with more rights, Jay hits an elbow into the ropes, hits the ropes, Jon hits a back elbow, runs, cuts it short and hits a big lariat. Cover from Lethal and Jon kicks out immediately. Jay slams Jon’s knee down into the mat over and over. He turns Jon onto his back and tries for a sharpshooter but Jon with a cradle! 1..2..NO!!! Jon sends Jay into the corner, rolls him up, gets a .1…2..NO!! Jon shoots up, tries for another lariat, Jay locks up behind, rolls him up, gets a 1..2..NO!! Jon turns it into a chokehold but Jay turns this into a pin then locks in the Figure Four! Jon reaches for the ropes, gets them! Jay spins, kicks jon in the back of the leg, hits the ropes, lethal inj—no! Jon drops to the mat. Jay grabs ghim, Jon spins. PARADIGM SHIFT! He was playin possum!!! Jon up! He hits a HUGE lariat! PILEDRIVER! Cover! 1..2…NO!!!!!!

Jon transitions into the choke! Jay hammers the knee! Jon captures the arm! Jay taps!

Winner: Jon Moxley

That was awesome.

Total Rating: ***1/2

Match Time: Stopwatch Issues

On Collision, Eddie Kingston cut a promo about his match coming up = in the tournament.

Sting and Ric Flair cut a very long-winded promo about his final match.

Mark Briscoe vs Rush

Rush and Mark Briscoe beat each others’ asses for our enjoyment. I miss a bulk of it due to an emergency but when I tell you I hear those chops from another room…damn.

When I come back, they are chopping the hell out of each other. Rush stands in the corner and Briscoe locks up then suplexes over the head. He rushes the corner again, and this time Rush hits a belly to belly. Mark seated in the corner, Rush…rushes. Mark with a spear! Cover! 1..2.NO!!! Mark locks the head. Neckbreaker! Cover! 1..2….NO!!!! Mark double underhooks, Rush esscpaes, misses a right, Mark locks up, elbows from Rush. More. He locks up from behind. Enziguri from Mark! Rush to the apron. Mark follows. They chop each other on th apron. Kick from Mark. He flies and Rush hits a belly to belly off the apron!!

They end up in the corner, Mark shoves Rush off, cover, 1..2..NO!! Double underhook! Rush fights back. Back body drop!!! Rush in the corner, Mark rushes, belly to belly to the buckle!!

Rush with a hard right. Mark is seated. Rush with a huge dropkick to the face. He pulls Mark in for the cover. 1..2…3!!!

Winner: Rush

Rush might very well be one of the guys who benefits greatly from this tournament, whether he wins or loses.

Total Rating: ***

Match Time: 11:21

Toni Storm is resting with her title on her forehead, saying it’s far too loud here. She is asked how she feels, and she says not well. She brings up JFK lol. She is very fatigued and dehydrated. Toni has a defense next week, is she worried? She says no in a way only she can. She requests that her shoes be removed.

MJF is here!

He brings up World’s End and his match against Samoa Joe. He’ll be honest, Joe as a person is not really something he likes. But professionally, he respects Joe for what he’s done for the industry. He also didn’t come here to line his pockets, he believes in AEW.

Back in early 2000’s, he ordered a poster. He saw new wrestlers he had never heard of, but mostly he saw Samoa Joe. Larger than the rest. Joe looked unconvetinoal and no one cared because every time he walked through the curtain, he knew he was the baddest man on earth. Later in his career, his talents were not recognized. He was never made a champ in the WWE, but what he did was bigger than that. Samoa Joe proved you do not have to be a male modeled body builder to be a top guy. Joe proved alternatives mattered and it has allowed a man like MJF to stand before him today. Without Joe there would be no AEW, so he wants to say thank you, as much as it pains him to admit.

MJF switches gears to himself. He managed to pave a road of his own and build a new alternative. He helped build AEW brick by brick since day one. He did it by beating Rhodes, Punk, Danielson, Omega, Moxley, but of all the names, the one he looks at and considers himself lucky to have survived, that was Joe. He is a wrestling legend. December 30th is not about his legacy, though. It’s about MJFs. Dec 30th is whether or not Max can outlast the final boss of this sport one more time. So now, he’ll make a promise. He doesn’t care if his left knee keeps sliding in and out, his right hip keeps popping in and out of socket, he doesn’t care if he’s King kong and Godzilla all together. He will show the world it isn’t about the size of the dog in the fight, it’s about the size of the fight in the dog, and if Joe wants to take what’s his, at World’s End, he’ll have to put him down.

The lights go out!!! THEY FLICKER!!!! HOODED AND MASKED MEN ATTACK MJF. They hold him while the main one gets ready to attack, but Samoa Joe is here to stop them! He grabs the bat from one of them and clears the ring quickly.

Before the following match, AR Fox tries his darnedest to try and get the upperhand but…

Wardlow vs AR Fox

Wardlow makes short work of AR with some powerbombs, a swanton, and a final powerbomb for the KO win.



Winner: Wardlow

Squishy

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: Less than 3

The Hardyz and Brother Zay vs Top Flight and Action Andretti

Andretti and Matt to start. It’s short lived as Matt tags in Jeff. Jeff with an inverted atomic drop. Matt hits a leg drop along with Jeff. Jeff covers for 1..2NO!!! Jeff drops an elbow, works the left arm. Reversed. Andretti flips over Jeff, lands on his knee. Jeff stares him down. Tag to Darius. They run the ropes, each hit some arm drags, Darius trips ay up, hits a dropkick then mocks Jeff. Tag to DNate who sldies in, hits a clothesline in the corner, tag to Darius. Hits a suplex. Swanton over the top from Darius.

We are back and Jeff covers for 1..2.NO!!! Jeff sends Darius into the corner. Darius fights out of the corner, Matt hits a Side Effect. Cover for 1..2.NO!!! Matt with a Delete kick! Twis-NO! Darius stops the move. Tag to Darius. Tag to Zay, Darius with a clothesline, another, whip, reversed, Zay misses a splash in the corner, Darius hops over the ropes and flies. Jeff tries to stop it. Matt in to stop the pin. Twist of F—NO!!! He gets shoved into the kick. Flatliner. Zy with a rollup for 1..2.NO! Clothesline. Dante tries to tag but Jeff stops it. Darius tries to springboard and Jeff kicks him. Poetry in Motion to the back of Dante. Double team move from Hardyz. Zay covers! 1..2..NO!!! Dante kicks out hard.

In the ring, Dante misses a hit, gets kicked, in comes Darius to try for a German, Andretti kicks him into it, Dante turns this into a big slam and a pin for 1.2…3!!!



Winners: Top Flight and Action Andretti

Dem boys good.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: NR

Top Flight and Andretti are backstage with renee. Here comes Penta to challenge them along with Rey Fenix and Vikingo.

TBS Championship Match

Julia Hart vs Emi Sakura

Hart starts with a whip to the corner then a handspring lariat. She hits the ropes and hits a hip attack. Hart with a snapmare. Kick to the back. Chop from Emi. Another. Emi with another chop. Hart blocks this one and spin drops the arm. She attacks the back of Emi wit a right, then kicks her in the head. She drops a shin to the back of the head. Emi falls to the outside. Emi with a right. Whip is reversed and Hart is sent into the steps. Crossbody into Hart in the steps.

We are back and Emi is taking some right hands from Hart like they’re love taps. She centers Hart, double underhooks, and hits a delayed backbreaker. Emi doesn’t cover. She double underhooks and tries to delay again, but Hart slinks over the back and locks in a sleeper. Emi to the knees. Hart locks the head with scissors and Emi rolls. She escapes, locks the arms, tries for a surfboard, pulls her up and locks it! Emi drops Hart to the side. She grabs th hair, shoves Hart down. Emi drags Hart to the corner and heads to the top rope. Emi with amoonsault. Hart rolls out of the way. Hartless!!! But there are no submissions! Emi taps but it doesn’t matter! Aubrey reminds Hart, and she hits a big lariat to the back of the head. She stomps the stomach then heads to the top rope.

Hart flies with a moonsault. It gets nothing, but Emi sells her heart out. Cover for 1.2…3!!!

Winner: Julia Hart

This girl is getting better each week, missing moonsault notwithstanding. Working with someone like Emi will help.

Total Rating: **

Match Time: 7:36

Christian Cage is here and he is not alone. He has brought about five security guards with him, but no Nick or pet dinosaur.

He would like to invite “The Rated R Superstar” Adam Copeland to the ring right now.

He doesn’t come out, so Cage thinks he should go back there and speak to him. Finally…

Adam Copeland’s music hits. Adam comes out, slides in the ring, dogs every security guard that stands in front of Christian. Cage says the security was not his idea. He says they don’t need it, so go ahead and leave. Cage tells security to vacate the ring.

Cage says last week, Copeland challenged him to a match on DECEMBER 6th. Cage says they will not make it to Montreal.

They go face to face.

They won’t make it because he is sorry. Lol.

He says he knows what everyone is thinking. He’s here by himself. Last week, Adam took out The Killswitch and murdered Nick Wayne. This isn’t the reason, though. He was pissed off, he just started driving. He needed to think, to get some fresh air. Somewhere during that trip, it turned into a road trip of reflection, of soul searching. How did he become this guy who says and does such unsavory things? On that trip, he started reminiscing. They had the time of their lives on the road. They were going to make it. They didn’t know how, but they were. And damnit did they make it. Cage isn’t too shy to say it, they were the greatest tag team that ever lived. They both became multitime World Champions, two of the greatest careers in the history of the sport. But even take the wrestling away, and it runs deeper.

Everyone knows he grew up with a single mom, that he didn’t have a father figure. He is in no way suggesting what we think. He is Adam’s brother. His father became Adam’s father. He slept over, had family trips, his father disciplined him the way he disciplined Cage. To this day, he’s still Adam’s biggest fan. They weren’t two randoms thrown together.

“I love you, man. We are a family.”

He brings up Adam’s mom passing away, saying it was the hardest time of her life, but before she passed, she said what she wouldn’t give to see them teaming together one last time. On his drive, he started to think about it – let’s do this for her.

Adam shows some pain in his face, seemingly strongly considering it as Cage continues to tell him to do this for her.

Cage drops his mic. He holds his title in his hand. He looks to attack!! ADAM WITH A KICK TO THE LITTLE CAGES!!!

Adam: “Nice try, dumbass.”

He pulls Cage up, tells him to sit up when he talks to him. Shine up the title real nice, sleep with it if he wants, because next week it’s coming home with Adam. By the way, he almost forgot, “Go fuck yourself.”

Swerve Strickland vs Jay White

Both men lockup but quickly head to the outside. Jay with a chop against the barricade then he sends Swerve into the barricade. Swerve reverses and does the same. He heads up the steps then drops a stomp t oth bck of the head. Jay with a whip to Swerve into the barricade.

Back in the ring, Jay stomps Swerve then elbows the shoulder. Chop to the chest, another. Jay mocks Swerve with the crowd so Swerve kicks out of the corner ,hits a chop, another. Another. Whip to Jay. Jay holds on, Swerve gets sent over the top, lands on the apron, grabs the hair, Jay drops him with a hangman. He slides out and Swerve catches him then drops him back first onto the barricade. Swerve to the apron. He flies with a kick to the back of the head. He sends Jay into the ring. Swerve to the apron, kicks, Jay catches it. Swerve enters the ring, Jay with a kick. DDT TO SWERVE!!! Chops to Swerve!

We are back and Jay hit a double underhook suplex into the corner. He covers for 1..2..NO!! Jay lifts Swerve, hits a knee lift, Swerve is able to lift him up with a pumphandle like back suplex. Swerve with a hard right hand, another, left, right, left right, snapmare, roll through, Jay ctches him, Swewrve side steps, hops over from the corner, waist locks roll through, head scissors then a pop up Flatliner!!! He rolls into a hold and hits a suck ass suplex. COVER! 1…2…NO!!!! Swerve holds onto the wrist, never letting go off the suplex. Kick from Jay, another. He breaks the hold. Swerve ducks a clothesline but Jay hits a Flatliner, making sure Jay lands on his head. GERMAN! SWERVE WITH A HUGE LARIAT!!! Both men down!

Both men up and they hit some rights and lefts. Jay with a chop block! Swerve goes down. Jay works the left arm, URANAGE!!! Cover! 1..2…..NO!!!! Back elbow by Swerve. Jay with an arm bar attempt! Jay pulls back on the fingers. Swerve to his knees. He stands. He rolls Jay forward, faltetns him, then gains wrist control. He’s going to snap his arm!!! Swerve pulls back, steps on the arm hard. Swerve locks up from behind, half and half. Arm drag from Jay, Swerve whips, ref is distracted, Jay tries to low blow, but Swerve catches the kick! BACKBREAKER! Huge kick to the side of the head. Swerve to the top rope! STOMP!!! Cover! 1..2….NO!!!!! Swerve is shocked. BLADE RUNNER OUT OF NOWHERE!!!! Swerve rolls to the outside! Jay follows. He grabs Swerve, sends him back into the ring. Jay tries to pin but Swerve rolls to his knees. Jay grabs him from behind, Swerve drops the amr onto his shoulder, Jay rolls up for 1..2.NO!!! Swerve with a jackknife for 1..2.NO!!! Jay chops! Another. Another. They trade chops now.

Jay with a final chop, Swerve turns, breaks a hold, but Jay hits a Sleeper Suplex!! Blad—NO!!! Swerve rolls up! 1….2……3!!!

Winner: Swerve Strickland

Good God, Swerve is amazing and Jay was the perfect foil. Holy shit.

Total Rating: ****

Match Time: 15:28

End Show