Swerve Strickland Has His Sights Firmly Set On Becoming AEW World Champion

In a recent conversation with TMZ Sports, Swerve Strickland shared his thoughts on surpassing previous career peaks and where he sees himself in the future (via Fightful). Strickland made no efforts to conceal his ambition to hold the AEW World Championship, stating he wants to become the first African-American to hold the title. You can find a few highlights on the subject and watch the full interview below.

On continuing to excel after his AEW Continental Classic match: “I don’t even know how to top anything like that. People were saying, how do I top the Hell of War match six years ago. People said the same thing then. I don’t know. You never think about how you top something when you’re setting it.”

On his current placement in the wrestling industry: “I feel like I catapulted myself as one of the top guys in the industry, and like I said, I said this before earlier this year, and it made a lot of noise then. I really feel like I can be the first African-American AEW World Champion. I have no problem saying and stating, I’m in a league of my own when it comes to that. I really am.”