wrestling / News
Swerve Strickland Makes Appearance at Grammy Awards
April 3, 2022 | Posted by
AEW star Swerve Strickland made an appearance at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. As you can see below, Strickland appeared on the red carper of the awards show, which is taking place in Las Vegas tonight. AEW and Strickland both shared pics of the wrestler/rapper appearing.
Strickland’s latest album, Tears, released in March.
.@swerveconfident #ShaneStrickland walking the red carpet at the #Grammys #GrammyAwards pic.twitter.com/Mls9hI9COu
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 3, 2022
"MOGUL" pic.twitter.com/PXlY4BO4sV
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) April 3, 2022
