Swerve Strickland Makes Appearance at Grammy Awards

April 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Swerve Strickland ROH Supercard of Honor Image Credit: ROH

AEW star Swerve Strickland made an appearance at Sunday night’s Grammy Awards. As you can see below, Strickland appeared on the red carper of the awards show, which is taking place in Las Vegas tonight. AEW and Strickland both shared pics of the wrestler/rapper appearing.

Strickland’s latest album, Tears, released in March.

