– During a recent interview with ROAR Around the Ring ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, AEW star Swerve Strickland discussed competing in the Gold League finals of the AEW Continental Classic. The match is scheduled for later tonight on Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Swerve Strickland on making it to the finals of the semifinals tournament: “It shows where I’m at as far as the standing in the company. It shows where I’m at as far as where the fans see me. It doesn’t look off-putting, it doesn’t look like I’m being forced to be in that position where I’m not ready to. No, I’ve been ready for that. Now, the fact that I have one victory over Jay White already in a singles capacity is huge. So the fact that I also get to get revenge on Jon Moxley for not just beating me, but the way he defeated me to earn the three points ahead of me, to earn his 12 points, I get two birds in one stone type of thing. So it makes for some very interesting storytelling, very interesting matchups, very interesting hard-hitting action.”

His thoughts on the tournament: “You got three of the absolute best in the industry and myself up there as one of the top three in the tournament, in the Gold League as well. So everybody should be pulling for myself, of course, but everybody should be on pins and needles, on edge, because this could go three different ways, any which way. There’s no favorites.”

On who he would like to face in the finals: “For me, me and Andrade have never had a singles match. We’ve interacted in battle royals before. He actually eliminated me in a battle royal, so that’s someone of course I would love to go on-on-one with, just on a pay-per-view, no commercial breaks, just balls to the wall, one-on-one. He’s one of the hardest hitters the industry has to offer, so I really want to take my talents against that. I already went up against RUSH, who’s one of the hardest hitters in AEW, and Andrade’s one of the most unique talents that wrestling has to offer, so I think me and him can make some magic.”

Swerve Strickland faces Jon Moxley and Jay White in the Gold League finals of the Continental Classic tournament tonight on AEW Dynamite. The winner then goes on to face the winner of the Blue League finals between Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson in the tournament finals at AEW Worlds End on Saturday, December 30 on pay-per-view. The event will be held at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.