Swoggle Set To Appear At Double-A Phillies Affiliate’s Game In July

Swoggle is headed to Pennsylvania for the Philadelphia Phillies’ Double-A affiliate’s game game in July. The Fighting Phils announced on Monday that the WWE alumnus will appear at their game against the Portland Sea Dogs at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading on July 18th.

The full announcement reads:

Fightin Phils to Welcome Professional Wrestler “Swoggle” on July 18

VIP and Bobblehead Packages Available Now

The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to announce that professional wrestler “Swoggle” will be coming to FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday, July 18.

Swoggle will be in attendance for that night’s game against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and gates to the Diamond Credit Union Plaza will open at 5 p.m. The night will also feature postgame fireworks.

Swoggle is currently signed to a Legends contract with the WWE and performs on the independent circuit. He also had a tenure in Impact Wrestling. Swoggle made his WWE debut in 2006 and won the Cruiserweight Championship.

Fans can purchase a Swoggle VIP Meet and Greet Package. The package includes a VIP Meet and Greet from 5-6 p.m., a photo opportunity, an item autographed and a bobble head. Fans can purchase a Blue Box seat with the meet and greet for $61 or a green box seat for $58.

Additionally, fans can get a blue box seat and a bobblehead for $41, while a green box seat with bobblehead is $38. Swoggle will be greeting fans for free for a limited time in the Diamond Credit Union Plaza when the game begins. Tickets for all package options can be purchased HERE.

The Fightin Phils return to FirstEnergy Stadium to open the 2025 season against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox on Friday, April 4, 2025. Season tickets, mini plans and group outings are now available. For more information, go to rphils.com, call 610-370-BALL or in-person at the Customers Bank Ticket Office.

The 2025 R-Phils season is presented by Pepsi. Follow the Fightin Phils on Twitter @ReadingFightins, like us on Facebook, or follow us on Instagram @Fightins.