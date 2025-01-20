Swoggle Is Having Fun With ACW Wisconsin, Learned How To Produce From Fit Finlay

Swoggle owns and operates ACW Wisconsin, and he says he’s having fun with the promotion. The WWE alumnus runs the Oshkosh-based promotion, and he spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp about his work there. You can see highlights below:

On learning how to produce through Fit Finlay: “Thank you. That means a lot to me. Working under Fit for so long, I got to learn firsthand and then like running these ACW Wisconsin shows that we do. I love producing. I love doing that. My time in the ring, the good stuff is behind me. So being able to still have an impact in the ring in a different way makes me really happy.”

On running the promotion: “We’re having fun, man. This is, in all reality, this should be very easy. People overcomplicate it because they think too much into it. People want to boo and they want to cheer and there’s very easy things that they boo and they cheer. When us, as performers think too much into it, we’re just screwing ourselves and making it harder for ourselves.”