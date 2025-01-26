Swoggle Recalls Being Asked To Do New Jersey Accent As Anonymous Raw GM

Swoggle was revealed as the Anonymous Raw GM years after the storyline took place, and he recently recalled that he was asked to do a New Jersey accent for the reveal. Swoggle appeared on Rewind Recap Relive and looked back at being revealed as the infamous anonymous GM on the 1,000th episode of Raw. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On being asked to do a New Jersey accent for the role: “[I said] You guys know I can’t do accents. You guys should know this by now I can’t — I can’t do this.”

On the reveal: “It never came to be because I could not pull off a Jersey accent, and then it just … The reveal was what it was. And, man, it sucked.”