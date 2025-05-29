– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE Superstar Swoggle (aka Hornswoggle) slammed award-winning actor Peter Dinklage, blaming him for Disney Studios not casting people with actual dwarfism for the live-action Snow White remake, which was released earlier this year. During an appearance on Marc Maron’s podcast, Dinklage criticized Disney’s plans for a live-action remake of Snow White, calling it a “backward story of seven dwarves living in the cave.” Below are some highlights from Insight of Swoggle’s comments:

Swoggle on Peter Dinklage: “F*ck you Peter Dinklage, piece of sh*t. F*cking hate him. He costed so many people in my community jobs with that Snow White bullsh*t, it p*sses me off. I think he wanted to make a statement, and he thought he was making some cool, hip thing. But it wasn’t. When he did Elf, that check cashed just fine. Tyrion Lannister was a role for a little person. He cashed that check for all those years.”

On how he’s not going in for Brad Pitt’s role: “I’m okay not going out for Brad Pitt’s role. Give me Grumpy or Happy or Sleepy. Major Disney remake? Yeah! Come on. Then you’re gonna have seven dwarves. Then there are extras, then there’s stunt doubles that are all gonna get paid. And he f*cked it.”

The Snow White remake does feature the iconic Seven Dwarfs as characters, but they appear to be magical fantastical versions of the Seven Dwarfs, rendered with CG animation, rather than portrayed by people with dwarfism. Martin Klebba, an actor who has a form of dwarfism, does voice the role of Grumpy in the film. Another actor with dwarfism, George Appleby, portrays the role of a heroic bandit named Quigg; part of a group of seven bandits led by Jonathan (Andrew Burnap), the love interest of Snow White (Rachel Zegler).