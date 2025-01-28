Swoggle Looks Back at Vince McMahon’s Son Storyline, Impact On His Career

Swoggle famously became a member of the McMahon clan in storyline as Vince McMahon’s illegitimate son, and he recently looked back at the angle. The storyline played out in 2007 and 2008, and the WWE alumnus spoke about it on the Rewind Recap Relive Podcast. You can see some highlights below, per per Wrestling Inc:

On the storyline’s impact to his career: “The Vince McMahon storyline was the biggest thing to ever happen in my career. Legitimately the biggest thing ever, I still hold it very, very true to my heart and very close to my heart. It was the greatest thing that ever happened to my career at that time.”

On getting a boost in WWE after that arc: “I think [the Mini Battle Royal he wrestled in] was that moment where it finally hit me like, ‘Whoa, this is only about me. This is about no one else, this is all about me.'”

On not being the original person for the reveal: “Hell no! It was definitely Ken [Anderson]. Ken can deny it, he’s finally come around to accepting it. The truth — and telling the truth — it was definitely going to be him.”

On the secrecy around the reveal: “Bruce Prichard walks up to me and goes, ‘Give me your phone.’ He goes, ‘You’re the son.’ And I go, ‘Oh? Okay? Oh no. Okay.’ And, man, I say it all the time, I did not know how big it was going to be.”