WWE News: Synopsis For Monday’s Ride Along, Video of Charlotte Flair at NASCAR Coca-Cola 600
June 14, 2019
– WWE has released the synopsis for Monday’s episode of WWE Ride Along, which features The Bar and Carmella & R-Truth. The listing for the show reads:
Sheamus and Cesaro don’t just set the bar, they ARE the bar… car! Meanwhile, R-Truth and Carmella perform a very special ‘Dance Break’!
– The latest This Week in WWE video features Charlotte Flair at the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600, where she was the honorary pace car driver:
