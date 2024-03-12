wrestling / News

Syuri Announced For GCW/JCW vs. The World In April

March 11, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Syuri is set to make her GCW debut at GCW/JCW vs. The World during WrestleMania week. GCW announced that the STARDOM star will compete at the event, which takes place on April 4th in Philadelphia as part of The Collective.

