Syuri Announced For GCW/JCW vs. The World In April
March 11, 2024 | Posted by
Syuri is set to make her GCW debut at GCW/JCW vs. The World during WrestleMania week. GCW announced that the STARDOM star will compete at the event, which takes place on April 4th in Philadelphia as part of The Collective.
You can see the full announcement below:
*GCW/JCW vs The World Update*
Just Signed:@we_are_stardom standout SYURI makes her GCW Debut on 4/4 at @collective2024 in Philly!
Plus:
Desperados vs Team Dragon Gate
Astronauts
Yoshihiko
Mao
+more!
Thurs 4/4 – 1159PM
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+ pic.twitter.com/qzA4Rmha62
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 11, 2024
