wrestling / News
WWE News: T-Bar Announces New Name That Is Safe From RETRIBUTION, Sami Zayn Praises Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso
– T-BAR announced on Twitter tonight that Booker T is safe from RETRIBUTION after also saying earlier that X-Pac is also safe.
“Nobody is safe from RETRIBUTION. You cannot run. You cannot hide. Let this serve as a warning to anyone who has ever dawned the title of “WWE Superstar”.
…Except for
@BookerT5x, just another incredible name, excellent choice of letter.
#RETRIBUTION”
Nobody is safe from RETRIBUTION. You cannot run. You cannot hide. Let this serve as a warning to anyone who has ever dawned the title of “WWE Superstar”.
…Except for @BookerT5x, just another incredible name, excellent choice of letter. #RETRIBUTION
— T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 27, 2020
– Sami Zayn praised the Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns story on Twitter tonight.
“Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns is such an awesome story. More of this.”
Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns is such an awesome story. More of this.
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) September 27, 2020