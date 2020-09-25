T-Bar Says X-Pac Is Safe From Retribution, Explains His Name

T-Bar (formerly Dominik Dijakovic) has been busy on Twitter, explaining both the meaning of his name and revealing that X-Pac would not be targeted by Retribution. He had a very good explanation for that.

He wrote: “Our mission is to destroy the @WWE and we will do so by laying waste to every single Superstar, past and present. The only exception to this is @TheRealXPac, because X-PAC is an outstanding name.”

X-Pac replied: “Shoot me a DM if there is anything I can do to help.”

As for his name, he noted that it stands for Terrorize, Brutalize, Annihilation, Retribution.

