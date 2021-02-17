wrestling / News
Tables Match, #1 Contender’s Bout & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
February 16, 2021 | Posted by
We have three big matches set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, including a tables match and more. Tonight’s show saw three matches announced for next week, as you can see below:
* Knockouts Tag Team Title #1 Contender’s Match: Kimber Lee & Susan vs. Jazz & Jordynne Grace
* Tables Match: Deaner vs. Jake Something
* X-Division #1 Contenders Match Qualifier: Willie Mack, Trey Miguel, & Josh Alexander vs. Ace Austin, Chris Bey, and Black Taurus
Impact Wrestling airs next Tuesday on AXS TV and Twitch.
