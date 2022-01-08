wrestling / News
Tag Team Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
The Raw Tag Team Championship matches will be defended on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. It was announced during tonight’s show that RK-Bro will defend their championships against Alpha Academy.
WWE’s announcement reads:
RK-Bro to defend Raw Tag Team Championship against Alpha Academy
It’s RK-Bro vs. Mr. 4.0 and his tree trunk of a partner, and this time the Raw Tag Team Titles are on the line!
After Alpha Academy jumped all over Randy Orton & Riddle prior to their Championship Contenders Match last Monday, it was an uphill battle for the champions. Riddle’s need to continuously impress The Viper backfired in a big way, and he could not sustain the offensive onslaught of Otis & Chad Gable, leading the Academy to pick up a crucial victory.
Now, RK-Bro find themselves having to defend their titles against the very team who defeated them in a blockbuster rematch this Monday.
Can The Original Bro and Orton get on the same page, or will new Raw Tag Team Champions be crowned?
Find out this Monday on Raw live at 8/7 C on USA Network!
You can see the full updated card for the show, which airs on Monday night on USA Network, below:
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy
* Raw Women’s Championship #1 Contender’s Match: Liv Morgan vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop
* Alexa Bliss’ journey back to Monday Night Raw
