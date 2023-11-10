wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Set For Impact Final Resolution
The Motor City Machine Guns will team up against Josh Alexander & Zack Sabre Jr at Impact Final Resolution next month. Impact announced after this week’s show that the match is official for the December 94th Impact! Plus event.
This will mark Sabre’s first match for the company. He previously competed at ImpactxNJPW Multiverse United.
The match is the first announced for the PPV, which takes place in Toronto, Ontario.
BREAKING:@AlexShelley313 & @SuperChrisSabin will take on @Walking_Weapon and @zacksabrejr at #FinalResolution on December 9 LIVE on IMPACT Plus, YouTube, and FITE from the Don Kolov Arena in Toronto, Canada!
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/rroFbriF7E pic.twitter.com/p3oPDualcE
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 10, 2023
