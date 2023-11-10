Tag Team Match Set For Impact Final Resolution

The Motor City Machine Guns will team up against Josh Alexander & Zack Sabre Jr at Impact Final Resolution next month. Impact announced after this week’s show that the match is official for the December 94th Impact! Plus event.

This will mark Sabre’s first match for the company. He previously competed at ImpactxNJPW Multiverse United.

The match is the first announced for the PPV, which takes place in Toronto, Ontario.