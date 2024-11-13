Tag Team Match Added To This Week’s TNA Impact

The Rascalz will be in action on this week’s TNA Impact. TNA announced on Tuesday that Zach Wentz and Trey Miguel will take on Alan Angels & Jake Crist on the show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+, is:

* The Northern Armory vs. Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham & Steve Maclin

* Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro

* Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers

* Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth

* The Rascalz vs. Jake Crist & Alan Angels

https://x.com/Alan_V_Angels/status/1856461000813490205