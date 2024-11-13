wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Added To This Week’s TNA Impact
November 12, 2024 | Posted by
The Rascalz will be in action on this week’s TNA Impact. TNA announced on Tuesday that Zach Wentz and Trey Miguel will take on Alan Angels & Jake Crist on the show.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+, is:
* The Northern Armory vs. Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham & Steve Maclin
* Mike Santana vs. KC Navarro
* Nic Nemeth vs. Brian Myers
* Joe Hendry vs. Ryan Nemeth
* The Rascalz vs. Jake Crist & Alan Angels
https://x.com/Alan_V_Angels/status/1856461000813490205