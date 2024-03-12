wrestling / News
Tag Team Qualifiers & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
March 11, 2024 | Posted by
WWE has announced qualifiers for the WWE Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania and more for next week’s Raw. The following matches are announced for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:
* Last Woman Standing Match: Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax
* WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Title Match Qualifier: The New Day vs. Alpha Academy
* WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Qualifier: DIY vs. The Creed Brothers
* WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Qualifier: The Miz & R-Truth vs. Indus Sher
Pick your winning combo!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/pj4wH9Ho2j
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Lex Luger Comments On Never Winning WWE Title, Says He Never Felt Cheated
- Eric Bischoff Says AEW Needs To Keep Will Ospreay Special, Talks AEW Rebranding
- Arn Anderson Recalls Hulk Hogan’s Workrate In Japan & Feud With Vader
- Trish Stratus, Jade Cargill, Samantha Irvin Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos