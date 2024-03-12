Tag Team Qualifiers & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced qualifiers for the WWE Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania and more for next week’s Raw. The following matches are announced for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network:

* Last Woman Standing Match: Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

* WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Title Match Qualifier: The New Day vs. Alpha Academy

* WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Qualifier: DIY vs. The Creed Brothers

* WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Qualifier: The Miz & R-Truth vs. Indus Sher