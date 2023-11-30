Tag Team Title Bout Added to Impact Wrestling Final Resolution

– Impact Wrestling has confirmed a new tag team title match for next month’s Final Resolution event. Champs ABC (Ace Austin and Chris Bey) will defend their titles against the team of Eddie Edwards and Bryan Myers.

Final Resolution is scheduled for Saturday, December 9. It will stream on IMPACT! Plus. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Impact Digital Media Championship Match: Tommy Dreamer (c) vs. Deaner

* Impact Tag Team Championships Match: ABC (c) vs. Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers

* The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Josh Alexander & Zack Sabre Jr

* Jake Something vs. Jason Hotch

* Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel

* Moose vs. Rhino

* Trinity & Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo & Gisele Shaw

* Countdown Match: Frankie Kazarian vs. Sheldon Jean