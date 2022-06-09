Tag Team Title Ladder Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite: Road Rager

AEW has an updated card for next week’s Road Rager-themed episode of AEW Dynamite, including a Tag Team Title ladder match. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which takes place next Wednesday on TNT:

* AEW Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys

* Hair vs. Hair Match: Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz

* Class Action Elimination Match: Wardlow vs. 20 Plaintiffs

* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Ethan Page vs. Miro