Tag Team Title Ladder Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite: Road Rager
June 8, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has an updated card for next week’s Road Rager-themed episode of AEW Dynamite, including a Tag Team Title ladder match. You can check out the updated card below for the show, which takes place next Wednesday on TNT:
* AEW Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys
* Hair vs. Hair Match: Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz
* Class Action Elimination Match: Wardlow vs. 20 Plaintiffs
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Ethan Page vs. Miro