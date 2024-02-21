Tag Team Title Match Set For MLW Intimidation Games

Major League Wrestling has announced an MLW World Tag Team Title match for Intimidation Games in New York City on February 29. The Second Gear Crew will defend against ‘Filthy’ Tom Lawlor and Davey Boy Smith Jr.

MLW today announced a MLW World Tag Team Title Fight: The Second Gear Crew (champions) vs. World Titan Federation Superstars®: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Davey Boy Smith Jr (promoted by Saint Laurent) at MLW Intimidation Games’24 live and exclusively on Triller TV+ Thursday, February 29 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City.

Brace for an explosive showdown as the reigning MLW World Tag Team Champions, the Second Gear Crew (Matthew Justice & One Called Manders), defend their coveted titles against WTF Superstars® “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Davey Boy Smith Jr., representing the World Titan Federation.

The animosity between the Second Gear Crew and the World Titan Federation has been simmering for months, boiling over into a full-blown rivalry that has captured the attention of the entire World Titan Federation “Multiverse”.

Self-proclaimed legitimate promoter Saint Laurent’s shrewd politicking has led to this title fight, with rumors swirling that legal threats were made over concerns of an “unsafe workplace” following Saint Laurent’s neck injury at The Burning CRUSH. Now, with the opportunity to seize MLW gold within their grasp, Lawlor and DBS are primed and ready to leave grab MLW gold.

Expect a fascinating battle of styles as the hardcore brawling Second Gear Crew square off against the crippling shooters in Lawlor and DBS. DBS, an accomplished tag team specialist, having won the MLW World Tag Team Championship, unites with a former rival in Lawlor to make for a dangerous duo in the division.

With both teams boasting impressive accolades and championship pedigrees, including Lawlor and DBS’s respective Opera Cup tournament, the stage is set for an unforgettable encounter that promises to push both teams to their limits.

Having clinched the MLW World Tag Team Championship at FIGHTLAND, the Second Gear Crew are no strangers to adversity, and they’re prepared to fight tooth and nail to retain their titles against the relentless onslaught and schemes of the World Titan Federation.

As MLW Intimidation Games looms on the horizon, the question remains: will the World Titan Federation finally capture their first titles in Major League Wrestling, or will the Second Gear Crew prove once again why they are the reigning, defending champions? Wrestling fans will find out on February 29, as history is made in the heart of New York City.

