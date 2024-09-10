Tag Team Title Match Set For Upcoming MLW TV Tapings

MLW has confirmed that MLW World Tag Team Championship Fight: CONTRA Unit’s Minoru Suzuki & Ikuro Kwon (champions) vs. the BOMAYE Fight Club (Alex Kane & Mr. Thomas) will take place at the upcoming beinSPORTS TV tapings of MLW Fightland ’24 on Saturday, September 14. MLW issued the following:

Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced an MLW World Tag Team Championship Fight: CONTRA Unit’s Minoru Suzuki & Ikuro Kwon (champions) vs. the BOMAYE Fight Club (Alex Kane & Mr. Thomas) at MLW Slaughterhouse, from the Coliseum in St. Petersburg, FL on Friday, October 4 presented live on YouTube.

The war drums are beating as CONTRA Unit’s Minoru Suzuki and Ikuro Kwon, the reigning MLW World Tag Team Champions, prepare to defend their titles for the first time against the BOMAYE Fight Club’s Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas at MLW Slaughterhouse on October 4. Fans worldwide can witness this match live and free on MLW’s YouTube Channel.

St. Petersburg, FL will host this title fight, a battle which marks the first defense for the newly crowned champions.

The BOMAYE Fight Club has impressed the championship committee with its unique blend of power and technical prowess, earning Alex Kane and Mr. Thomas their shot at the gold. Kane, the captain of the BOMAYE Fight Club and master of over 100 suplexes, leads his team with the power and grappling precision needed to topple any adversary. Together, he and Mr. Thomas—both built like tanks—are ready to endure and counter the mayhem CONTRA Unit is known for unleashing.

Minoru Suzuki, a cunning and battle-tested force on the mat, is a murderous presence in the ring, combining his experience and unrelenting aggression to dismantle and cripple opponents. His tag team partner, Ikuro Kwon, moves with lightning speed and possesses the unpredictable element of his toxic mist, making every moment in the ring a potential end game scenario for CONTRA to win.

For Kane and Mr. Thomas, this bout is more than just a title shot; it’s a chance to make history. A win would mark Mr. Thomas’ first championship in MLW, solidifying BOMAYE Fight Club’s place at the top of the tag team division.

Slaughterhouse live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

MLW World Tag Team Championship

CONTRA Unit’s Minoru Suzuki & Ikuro Kwon (champions) vs. BOMAYE Fight Club

Trevor Lee’s MLW debut

beIN SPORTS card (7pm ET start)

More Matches and fighters will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: Special Meet & Greets!

Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

*** 7PM START TIME ***

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE COLISEUM

The historic Coliseum was built in 1924, and purchased by the City of St. Petersburg in 1989. It has undergone extensive renovations, and the architecture and ambiance creates a flexible space to host a variety of events, making it one of the Tampa Bay area’s most unique multi-use facilities.

The Coliseum is located in the local historic district of downtown St. Pete, within walking distance of many downtown restaurants, shops & hotels. It offers over 800 parking spaces within walking distance.

The Coliseum is located at: 535 4th Ave N, St. Petersburg, FL 33701

