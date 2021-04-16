Tag Title Match & More Set For This Week’s Smackdown

WWE has announced a Tag Team Championship match and more for tomorrow’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Thursday that the Street Profits will face Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode for the championships on Friday’s episode.

Also announced for Smackdown is Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Chad Gable and Otis. The full announcements read:

Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler to defend SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Street Profits this Friday night

Robert Roode & Dolph Ziggler cunningly staved off three other teams last week to preserve the SmackDown Tag Team Titles. Will The Dirty Dawgs be as lucky when they defend against former champions The Street Profits this Friday night?

Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins appeared to be on the cusp of recapturing the titles in a chaotic Fatal 4-Way Match last week that also involved Chad Gable & Otis and Rey Mysterio & Dominik. Ford hit a sky-high frog splash on Gable, only to be blindly tagged by Roode before eating a huge superkick from Ziggler, and Roode opportunistically pinned Gable.

The Street Profits have relentlessly looked to reclaim the gold they lost three months ago. Is Friday the night they break through? Or will Roode & Ziggler again find a way to victory?

Find out this Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX!

Rey Mysterio and Otis set for clash of styles on SmackDown

In addition to the Tag Team Title bout, Rey and Dominik Mysterio will face The Alpha Academy (Chad Gable & Otis). The two teams have been at odds since February 19th, when Otis and Gable showed off their more ruthless side, attacking the Father and Son after being disqualified from their match. This will be their 6th encounter since that initial Both the Mysterios and The Alpha Academy have their sights set on The Dirty Dawgs, but both teams have to climb over each in pursuit of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Rey Mysterio and Otis will both look to provide their team’s an upper hand when they battle on SmackDown. Rey & his son Dominik have golden dreams about father-son tag team glory, but Otis & Chad Gable have plans of their own.

Who will emerge victorious when the high-flying Master of the 619 takes on the bruising Otis?

Find out this Friday night at 8/7 C on FOX!