Tales From The Territories Ratings Drop, But Audience Count Rises

Viewership numbers have come in for episode nine of Tales From The Territories. The latest episode, which focused on Jim Crockett Promotions, brought in a 0.02 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and pulled 98,000 viewers, according to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. These numbers show a demo ratings drop down from 0.03 but a 27% increase in viewers from the previous episode about WCCW, which drew 77,000 viewers. This is the highest audience count since the October 25 episode of the show.

The show currently averages 81,000 viewers, revealing a lower viewership than any of the final season episodes of Dark Side of the Ring last year.