Tama Tonga Debuts On WWE SmackDown, Takes Out Jimmy Uso With Solo Sikoa

Tama Tonga made his WWE debut on this week’s Smackdown, taking out Jimmy Uso alongside Solo Sikoa. The NJPW alum appeared on Friday’s show in a segment where Paul Heyman, Sikoa and Uso appeared in the ring. Heyman said that The Bloodline would make no excuses for WrestleMania 40 by order of Roman Reigns and that everyone had to be accountable for what happened them. Heyman talked about Cody Rhodes’ win and started to say “like a phoenix rising from the ashes, your Tribal Chief–” before Sikoa cut him off.

Sikoa then said winning and losing matters and there were consequences to losing, and consequences need change, after which he pushed Heyman aside and stared at Jimmy. He hugged Jimmy and said he loves him before walking away at which point Tonga hit the ring and attacked Jimmy. Solo then stopped Tonga and made to help Jimmy up but destroyed him with a number of Samoan Spikes. Heyman went to call Reigns but Solo took the phone and stopped it, and Solo and Tanga set up and delivered a hip attack in the corner with a chair before leaving with a shocked Heyman.