Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Well everyone, WrestleMania is now in the rear view mirror for everyone. We’re now in an odd holding pattern where everything treads water until the patented WWE Draft at the end of the month when the rosters switch places so the feuds are all still the same stale interactions. OK, I kid I promise but let’s not pretend that hasn’t happened in the past. Tonight our brand new Undisputed WWE Universal champion Cody Rhodes will be in the house, let’s see if anyone from the Bloodline steps to our new UwU champion or if he’s left relatively unmolested. With the Draft coming up, can I just tell you guys I’m dreading Judgement Day coming to Smackdown? Cody’s the star, RAW is the priority, the writing is kind on the wall with that and I just don’t care about anything Judgement Day related. But there’s still a bit before that sword of Damocles falls, Bayley is the new women’s champion so one imagines more will happen between her and Damage Control, Logan Paul will be in need of a new challenger to the US title, Jade Cargill and Bron Breakker are both going to be sold as hot commodities in the draft so they’re likely to win some matches on TV to hype that up. LA Knight pinned AJ Styles at Mania but I have a hunch that feud will continue for a bit, Carlito is primed to turn on the LWO sine Rey Mysterio keeps overlooking him, Legado del Fantasma might need something else to do, Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits beat the Final Testament at Mania and that group showed up on NXT so it seems that’s where they’re headed. Oh, right, the tag team belts are separated again and two generic heels battling apathy won them. We’ll have to see just how long Austin Theory and Grayson Waller hold those belts, but I imagine nothing of note will come of this. As for matches we know of, there’s a little mini tournament to crown the next challenger for Cody, two triple threat matches tonight with the winners squaring off next week. So tonight it’s Kevin Owens vs. Rey Mysterio vs. AJ Styles in one and Santos Escobar vs. LA Knight vs. Bobby Lashley in the other. That’s kind of it for preamble, so let’s get to the action.

Oh, new Then, Now, Forever, graphic. WWE really is using post Mania as a page turning moment.

A recap of the end of Roman’s title run from Mania. Corey Graves and Wade Barrett welcome us to the show.

First out comes Cody Rhodes. Cody soaks in the chants for a bit then asks what we want to talk about. He brings up being interrupted by The Rock on Monday and then quotes his wife and apologizes for cursing. He’s not sure what got into him. Well when Rock handed him something on Monday it was a wartime overture, something he’d gifted to Rocky years ago, but he believes Rock when he said he was leaving but when he comes back he’s coming for Cody. When that day comes Cody wont be hard to find. But that’s in the past, in 3 weeks he’s headlining Backlash in France but needs a title challenger. He runs down his potential opponents, then plays a little bit with the crowd and quotes Omar from The Wire “if you come at the king you best not miss” then warns everyone on the blue brand that he’s once undesirable, become undeniable, and now undisputed champion.

We get some footage of different people arriving at the venue.

In the back Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, and the Tribal Clown Jannetty Uso walk and come across Cody’s personal locker room. Kevin Owens walks through them and tells them they’re not invited. Solo wants to take care of this, but Heyman calms him down. Losing has consequences, that’s the champions locker room and Cody is the champion now. If they want that back they need the title, per order fo the Tribal Chief.

LA Knight heads to the ring to a big ovation, we’ll get our first match of the evening after this break.

Post break Knight is pacing around the ring and out comes Bobby Lashley.

Match #1 – Triple Threat Match: LA Knight vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Santos Escobar

Bobby and Knight attack Escobar right away, so Escobar powders and Knight rolls up Bobby for 2. Knight gets tossed out of the ring, then Bobby tosses Escobar back in. Knight and Bobby start brawling on the floor so Escobar can hit a suicide dive and send us to break.

We come back to Bobby dragging Escobar back into the ring. Bobby with some corner work on Escobar, Knight is in the opposite corner as Bobby looks for a superplex on Escobar but Escobar fights him off only for Knight to run over and jump up there for the superplex but Bobby slips under and hits the old Tower of Doom spot. Knight dropkicks the knee of Bobby then hits a Crucifix Driver for a 2 count. Escobar with kicks to everyone then double knees to Bobby and a second pair for Knight. Knight avoids a Phantom Driver and hits a tilt a whirl powerslam then jumping elbow drop. Angel and Humberto then jump Knight to set up a triple team powerbomb to Knight. Bobby’s back though and fights all of them off for a bit, then Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins show up to neutralize Angel and Humberto. B-Fab even gets in on things with a pump kick to Elektra Lopez. With everyone dealt with Escobar gets caught with a lifting Flatliner from Bobby. Bobby wants a Spear, but Escobar dodges and Bobby posts himself, then Knight catches Escobar with Blunt Force Trauma to get the pin.

OFFICIAL RESULT: LA Knight won in 8:21

Rating: 2.5 stars

Thoughts: Fine enough match, Legado switching to take on the Hurt Profits is a fine enough move for everyone involved.

In the back Kayla interviews the LWO, Rey knows karma will always bite you when you’re a jerk. Everyone laughs off Escobar denying that they attacked Dragon Lee, Rey promises the truth always resurfaces. Rey is focused on his match tonight, he’s done a lot in his career but he feels he’s got one more run as champion in him.

Back to the ring, Solo Sikoa heads to the ring accompanied by Paul Heyman and the anchor around this whole story. They’ll be talking after this break.

Post break another minor Mania recap.

Back to the ring and Paul Heyman has a mic. Heyman introduces himself, and tonight by orders of the Tribal Chief the Bloodline will make no excuses. They don’t blame John Cena, the Undertaker, or even Jey Uso. Accountability is a very important thing and Roman Reigns has ordered that everyone accept it. At Mania Roman entered the ring as prepared as possible but Cody flipped the script from Mania 39. Seth Rollins promised to be Cody’s shield at Mania, the one piece of unfinished business for Roman and when Roman had a chair at Mania and could have crushed Cody legally, he didn’t because he’d rather revisit a decade of revenge on Rollins, and was distracted for just a second and lost everything. Your new undisputed champion is Cody Rhodes. Buy like a phoenix rising from the ashes- Solo cuts this off by staring at Heyman. Solo says losing and winning matters, right? So there’s consequences to losing, right? Heyman agrees. So consequences mean change. Solo pushes Heyman aside and stares down Jimmy. Jimmy gets pissy but Solo hugs him, tells him he loves his brother, then walks away as someone new jumps Jimmy. Tama Tonga reveals himself and stomps down Jimmy then headbutts him into the ground. Solo stops Tonga and makes him hold up Jimmy, Heyman screams “no” but Solo then wipes out Jimmy a series of Spikes. Heyman looks horrified but Solo brings him back to hold up the one to the sky, but when he goes to call Roman Solo takes his cell phone and stomps it out. Tonga gets a chair now, and sets up Solo for the chair assisted hip attack in the corner, Solo tells Jimmy again that he loves him before crushing him in the corner with the hip attack. Solo and Tonga leave, and a terrified Heyman goes with them. Well that opens up the question about who Jacob Fatu sides with when he shows up. That sends us to break.

