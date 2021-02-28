wrestling / News
Tama Tonga Says Any Tag Team Can Challenge G.o.D., Takes Shots at FTR & The Good Brothers
– At today’s NJPW Castle Attack Night 2 event, The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) defeated Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI. After the match, Tama Tonga put out a challenge that “any tag team out there can get it” and challenge them for the IWGP Heavyweight tag team titles.
Tama Tonga even took shots at AEW wrestlers FTR and Impact Wrestling tag team champions The Good Brothers, referring to them as “Top Boys” and “Good Sisters.” You can view that clip of Tonga’s challenge from Castle attack (via TNAmarkFrmIndia) below:
Current @njpw1972 Tag Team Champion @Tama_Tonga calls out @IMPACTWRESTLING Tag Team Champions @The_BigLG and @MachineGunKA at NJPW Castle Attack.#njcattack #njpw #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/k6Vzt87Beb
— TMFI (@TNAmarkFrmIndia) February 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Why WWE Created ‘WWE Icons’ Brand, Note On Beth Phoenix Documentary
- Lawyer for Kelly Klein Explains How ROH Lawsuit Also Argues Against Independent Contractor Classification
- Maria Kanellis Explains Original Plans for 2019 Angle With Mike Kanellis, Thinks Vince McMahon Didn’t Like It
- Arn Anderson On CM Punk’s Frustrations With WWE In 2011, Talent Being Unhappy With The Miz In WrestleMania 27 Main Event