Tama Tonga Says Any Tag Team Can Challenge G.o.D., Takes Shots at FTR & The Good Brothers

February 28, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Guerrillas of Destiny G1 Tanga Loa, Tama Tonga, Tama Tonga

– At today’s NJPW Castle Attack Night 2 event, The Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa) defeated Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI. After the match, Tama Tonga put out a challenge that “any tag team out there can get it” and challenge them for the IWGP Heavyweight tag team titles.

Tama Tonga even took shots at AEW wrestlers FTR and Impact Wrestling tag team champions The Good Brothers, referring to them as “Top Boys” and “Good Sisters.” You can view that clip of Tonga’s challenge from Castle attack (via TNAmarkFrmIndia) below:

