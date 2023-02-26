Tamina Is Proud Of Ava Raine, Recalls Watching Her Debut

Tamina recently discussed her relationship with Ava Raine and how proud she is of the WWE NXT star. Tamina spoke with TMZ recently about Raine (aka Simone Johnson), and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On her relationship with Raine: “Man, that girl… I have known her since Dani was pregnant with her. That’s how long I’ve known Simone. This is how it is. This girl, she has been there at every single… bro, I don’t know if you remember this but her and [Aunt] will be at front row behind commentators and everything, this is how it works. They’re at every single show. This girl has been there through her whole life.”

On watching Raine’s debut: “Now to see her come and debut… I was with my [Aunt] at the time and we were watching here in LA and when we watched her debut, I mean, we just flipped. That’s something different brother. When you have your niece, who has been there watching your career, and you’re seeing this girl grow up and be the woman that she is today, you can’t help but be so totally proud of her. My girls are my everything. Simone, I have that relationship with her and I look at her as like a daughter to me too in that way. It was awesome, she was great. She did amazing. You can not be more proud of a family member in that way. You just get proud, you just get really really proud.”