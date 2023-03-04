Tamina on Learning From Both The Rock & John Cena

– During a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez for The Bet 1140 AM Las Vegas, WWE Superstar Tamina discussed learning from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena when they wrestled each other in WWE. She stated the following:

“With Dwayne, that’s already a given. That’s my brother from another…I don’t even want to start talking about him and get all emotional and start crying on this. You know where my love is from with Dwayne. When it comes to Cena, there is a respect that I have. He is such a huge example and is a huge locker room leader at the time when we came in. He showed us [Tamina and Usos] the ropes by leading by example. I could go into so many stories of what he does. He’s amazing. He can always give you advice and he was always that person there, for so many years. This is why that fight is so good and what he was trying to explain to Rock.”

The John Cena and Rock rivalry will be featured on tomorrow’s edition of WWE Rivals on A&E’s WWE Superstar Sunday.